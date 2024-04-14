Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNDR. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

SNDR stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Schneider National by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 119,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Schneider National by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Schneider National by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

