Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,147 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

