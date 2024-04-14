Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.60.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 511.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

