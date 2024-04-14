Scotiabank Boosts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $66.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DINO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

