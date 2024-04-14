Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Select Medical by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,173,000 after acquiring an additional 342,496 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 121,561 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 131,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

