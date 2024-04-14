Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,029 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 142.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $7,007,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $40,738,000. Finally, Flower City Capital raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of VONE stock opened at $232.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $183.23 and a one year high of $238.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

