Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $124,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,038 shares of company stock worth $738,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

