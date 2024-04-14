Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 248.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,584 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FNB opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

