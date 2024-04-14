Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $57.30.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

