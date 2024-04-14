Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $379.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

