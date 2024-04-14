Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,044 shares of company stock worth $63,106,522 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $305.85 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.47 and a 200-day moving average of $277.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

