Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fithian LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HDB opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

