Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,238 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $29,249,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,551,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 172,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGR opened at $282.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.86 and its 200-day moving average is $274.87. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $225.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 78.24% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Profile



Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

