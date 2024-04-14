Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 70 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $309.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.92. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

