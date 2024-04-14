Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.97.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 3.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

