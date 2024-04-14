Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $12.92 on Friday. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seven & i will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

