Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Up 68.1% in March

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

