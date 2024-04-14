Severn Trent’s (SVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,880 ($36.45) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Severn Trent to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($30.38) to GBX 2,450 ($31.01) in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,940 ($37.21).

Severn Trent Trading Up 2.0 %

About Severn Trent

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,396 ($30.33) on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 2,243 ($28.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,979 ($37.70). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,511.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,552.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,704.76, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

