Shatish D. Dasani Buys 70,000 Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,692.95).

SIG Trading Down 3.0 %

LON SHI opened at GBX 27.85 ($0.35) on Friday. SIG plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.39 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of £323.06 million, a P/E ratio of -696.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95.

About SIG

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

