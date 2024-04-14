Shatish D. Dasani Buys 70,000 Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,692.95).
SIG Trading Down 3.0 %
LON SHI opened at GBX 27.85 ($0.35) on Friday. SIG plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.39 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of £323.06 million, a P/E ratio of -696.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95.
About SIG
