Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Decreases By 15.1%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmmPower Stock Performance
AmmPower stock opened at 0.03 on Friday. AmmPower has a 1-year low of 0.02 and a 1-year high of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.04.
AmmPower Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AmmPower
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.