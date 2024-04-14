Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Decreases By 15.1%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Stock Performance

AmmPower stock opened at 0.03 on Friday. AmmPower has a 1-year low of 0.02 and a 1-year high of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.04.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

