Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Decreases By 14.6%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 798.3 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

BRBOF opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. Brembo has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Get Brembo alerts:

About Brembo

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.