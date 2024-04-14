Short Interest in CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Expands By 47.4%

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 424.5 days.
CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLDHF opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64. CapitaLand China Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$0.58.
CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile
