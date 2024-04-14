Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Increases By 15.4%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,100 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 910,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,501.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEAF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

