Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Increases By 15.4%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,100 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 910,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,501.0 days.
China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHEAF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.74.
About China Eastern Airlines
