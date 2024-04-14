Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Increases By 15.4%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,100 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 910,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,501.0 days.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEAF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

About China Eastern Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.