Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Expands By 92.8%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $298,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $829,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ MSFU opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.99 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of -2.33.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.3053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

