Short Interest in Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Drops By 21.6%

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Metro One Telecommunications Price Performance
OTCMKTS WOWI opened at $0.09 on Friday. Metro One Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.
Metro One Telecommunications Company Profile
