Short Interest in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Grows By 93.5%

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the March 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. MGE Energy has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MGE Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

