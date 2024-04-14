Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Expands By 99.1%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,245.0 days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

RCDTF opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Read More

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

