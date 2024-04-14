Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Expands By 99.1%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,245.0 days.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance
RCDTF opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22.
About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica
