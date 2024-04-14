Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Expands By 78.9%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SMC Stock Performance

SMCAY opened at $27.63 on Friday. SMC has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SMC will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.