Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Increases By 47.2%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

Shares of SWRAY opened at $7.67 on Friday. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $8.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.2357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

