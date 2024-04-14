Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.
Siemens Healthineers Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.3102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Healthineers
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.