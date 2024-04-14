Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.73 and last traded at $57.46. Approximately 1,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26.

About Siemens Healthineers

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.