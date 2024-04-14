Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $161.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

