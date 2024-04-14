Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS SHTDY opened at $12.21 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

