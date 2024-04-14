SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Holdings Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 20,293.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103,293 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $322.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22 and a beta of 1.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.84.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

