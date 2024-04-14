Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in March

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 331,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,299.0 days.
Solvay Trading Down 1.5 %
SVYSF stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92. Solvay has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $122.42.
Solvay Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Solvay
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.