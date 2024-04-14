Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Trading Down 0.8%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.50. 2,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

