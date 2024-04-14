SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. LSV Asset Management grew its position in SP Plus by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 57,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SP Plus by 510.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 60,427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 12.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 42.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

