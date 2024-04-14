Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.