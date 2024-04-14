SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

