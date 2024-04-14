Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance
Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
