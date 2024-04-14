Spectris’ (SXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,435 ($56.13) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SXS. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.84) to GBX 3,520 ($44.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Shore Capital lowered Spectris to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spectris to a sell rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($107.58) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,444 ($81.56).
Spectris Price Performance
Spectris Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 5,642.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.51), for a total transaction of £61,107.09 ($77,340.96). Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
