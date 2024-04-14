Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Short Interest Update

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Spirent Communications Price Performance
Shares of SPMYY stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $10.19.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
