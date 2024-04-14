Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.