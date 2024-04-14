SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB) Short Interest Update

SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of SQZB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

