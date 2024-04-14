SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Trading 3.7% Higher

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 78,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 96,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

SRM Entertainment Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of SRM Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of SRM Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

