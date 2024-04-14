STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 15th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 166.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.8 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

