State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $82.00 at UBS Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STT. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

STT opened at $75.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

