State Street (NYSE:STT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $79.50 to $80.50. Approximately 2,686,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session's volume of 2,206,159 shares.The stock last traded at $74.88 and had previously closed at $73.91.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

