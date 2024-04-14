STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.52. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 3,239 shares.

STRATA Skin Sciences Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of STRATA Skin Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. 22NW LP grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 56.1% in the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 5,369,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

