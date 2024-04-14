Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 554 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $926.30.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7 %

NVDA opened at $881.86 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $830.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.